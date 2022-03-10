Household Hazardous Material Collection Day to be Held in April

The Lafourche Parish Government announced the Household Hazardous Material Collection Day will be held on Saturday, April 9th, 2022 from 8 a.m.- noon, in Mathews.

The collection will take place in the parking lot located at 4876 LA 1 in Mathews, LA. This is a residential service collection only. For those residents that participate, you will be required to show proof of residency.

In a statement released on their Facebook page today, they announced that the following items will be accepted: oven cleaners, corrosive cleaners, solvents, toilet and drain cleaners, bleach degreasers, disinfectants, polishes, aerosol cans, cooking oil, glue and pool chemicals, paints, electronic equipment, tires (limit 5 per person), used oil, antifreeze, brake fluid, diesel, fuel, oil filters, herbicides, pesticides, fertilizer, bug spray, batteries, and flammables such as propane.

Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, appliances, furniture, power tools, radioactive devices, and liquid containers larger than five gallons.

For more information, please contact the the Solid Waste Department at 985-537-7603.