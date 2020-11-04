How did Constitutional Amendments do in Louisiana?

The following are unofficial results:

CA NO. 1 (ACT 447, 2019 – HB 425) — Relating to Declaring There Is No Right to and No Funding of Abortion in the Louisiana Constitution – YES

CA NO. 2 (ACT 368 – HB 360) — Amends Determination of Fair Market Value of Oil or Gas Well – YES

CA NO. 3 (Act 367 – HB 267) — Amends Use of Budget Stabilization Fund – YES

CA NO. 4 (ACT 366 – HB 464) — Limits Expenditure Limit for State General Fund – NO

CA NO. 5 (ACT 370 – SB 272) — Authorizes Cooperative Endeavor Tax Exemptions – NO

CA NO. 6 (ACT 369 – HB 525) — Increases Income Limit for Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Level – YES

CA NO. 7 (ACT 38, 1st ES – SB 12) — Creates Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund – YES