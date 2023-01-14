How Mary Bird Perkins Geneticist-Oncologist Victor Lin Is Working To Outsmart Cancer Cells

Armed with both a Ph.D. in cellular biology and a degree in medicine, the geneticist-oncologist was hired by Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in September 2022 to lead both the cancer center’s recently expanded clinical research program and its genetic services clinic, where patients across the nine-site network can use information about their cancer’s genetic markers to make informed decisions for themselves and their families.

Lin’s hire was an exciting one for Mary Bird Perkins, a 52-year-old community cancer center and the largest health care institution in the region focused solely on cancer care. It’s part of an ethos of excellence that has driven the cancer center to expand its geographic footprint and add top-notch technological, research, and treatment capabilities to its portfolio of services, said CEO Jonas Fontenot, Ph.D.

“Dr. Lin is a physician-scientist who comes to us with an unparalleled breadth and depth of knowledge in the areas of clinical research and precision medicine,” said Fontenot. “He is a much sought-after specialist who has had opportunities to practice at any facility in the country, but it was our focus on the patient-physician relationship that brought him to Mary Bird Perkins.”

Precision medicine is an exciting frontier in cancer treatment, says Lin, who plans to bring new clinical trial opportunities to Mary Bird Perkins patients.

“The classic way to treat cancer, as we know, has been through non-targeted chemotherapy that’s rather indiscriminate,” Lin said. “But now we’re able to look at the genetic sequence of these cancer cells and find out what actually drives them. Since every cancer is different, we’re able to better offer targeted therapies that are best tailored to each type. It’s a significant evolution, especially in certain types of cancer,” Victor Lin, M.D., Ph.D.