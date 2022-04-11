How the Terrebonne Parish Library System came to be

When People’s Bank was sold to the City of Houma in 1933, the club had to relocate the library to an available room in the now demolished Houma Central School for the summer. They then relocated to the Daspit Building until June of the same year, but the library was getting so popular that the Club members’ small staff was becoming insufficient to support growing demand. A group consisting of the City Government, Police Jury, School Board, and individual citizens recognized the need for a permanent public library and were determined to see it happen. They donated a building to become a permanent residence for the Terrebonne Parish library that was big enough to house the library’s growing catalog and patronage.

The building was near the Terrebonne Parish Junior High School (now the Clerk of Courts).

The new site helped, but the small staff still n eeded assi stance to help the expanding community. The Club sought the support of the Louisia na Library Commission (now the Louisiana State Library) in February of 1939.