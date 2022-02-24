How to Officially Appeal a Denial From FEMA

If you received a letter from FEMA saying that the information you provided is incomplete, or that you are ineligible for disaster assistance, you have the right to appeal the decision within 60 days of the date on the letter. An appeal is a written request to review your file again and consider any additional information you’ve provided that may affect the decision. In the event it takes longer than sixty days, please include why your appeal is late.

An appeal letter from you may change FEMA’s decision. If your FEMA letter says your request was denied because of missing information, providing the necessary documentation may help you qualify for a grant. Or, if you don’t agree with the amount of the grant you received, providing receipts or written quotes may allow you to receive a larger grant.

Writing your letter:

An appeal must be filed in the form of a signed letter from the applicant, within 60 days of the date on the decision letter. Be sure to include the following in an appeal:

Explanation of why you disagree with the decision

Applicant’s registration number (on every page)

FEMA disaster declaration number – DR-4611 (on every page)

Remember to sign and date the letter

Include any requested information and supporting documentation

FEMA will review your appeal and any documentation you have provided to make a new determination within 90 days. Sometimes another inspection will be conducted. If more information is needed, FEMA will contact you. Once the appeal has been reviewed – including verification calls to contractors or others – a determination will be made on your appeal.

If someone else files the appeal for you, you must also submit a signed statement giving that person authority to represent you.

For more information on the FEMA appeals process, including instructions in American Sign Language, visit FEMA Answers: Questions on the Appeals Process

How to send your appeal:

You can set up a FEMA online account and upload documents online. Visit Disasterassistance.gov, click on “Check Your Application and Log In” and follow the directions.

You can also send a letter to FEMA:

Appeals Officer

National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

Finally, you can fax your letter to 800-827-8112 with a cover sheet addressed to: Attention – FEMA Appeals Officer.