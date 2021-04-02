Hoychick joins TGMC as In-House Council

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) announces Danny Hoychick as in-house counsel. In his role, Hoychick will be responsible for handling business transactions, reviewing contracts, conducting negotiations, overseeing risk management, and assisting with strategic development.

Hoychick earned his Juris Doctor degree from Louisiana State University in 2001. Prior to joining TGMC, Hoychick worked at the law firm of Watkins, Walker & Eroche for 14 years, where he practiced in multiple areas, including malpractice defense, premise liability defense, contracts and corporate law.

Hoychick is married with four children and is an active member of the community. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Downtown Houma. His professional affiliations include membership in all Louisiana state and federal courts and membership in the Terrebonne Parish Bar Association, Louisiana State Bar Association, Louisiana Hospital Association and the American Health Law Association.