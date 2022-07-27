HPD Announces Career Opportunities

The Houma Police Department is excited to announce that we have immediate career opportunities with our agency. Applicants are encouraged to make contact with Lt Travis Theriot at 985-873-6371 or email questions to ttheriot@tpcg.org to enquire about becoming part of our team. We offer a starting pay of $40,851, and up to a starting pay of $46,851 if you qualify for state pay.

We Offer the following benefits:

Paid holidays & annual/military leave.

Uniform maintenance allowance as well as paid uniform and equipment.

College incentive pay.

Retirement pension package.

Excellent healthcare benefits.

Take-home unit assignment/privileges.

Extra/off-duty detail work.

Paid POST Academy

If you are interested in becoming part of our team and make a difference in the community we love, contact us and become part of the solution.

Applications can also be located on our website www.houmapd.com.

The Houma Police Department takes great pride in serving the City of Houma by providing quality police services to our residents, businesses and the visitors to our city.