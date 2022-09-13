HPD announces DWI checkpoint for Wednesday

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the Houma Police Department will conduct a DWI checkpoint within the city limits of Houma. Please partner with the Houma Police Department in keeping our roadways safe. Don’t Drink and Drive.

These operations are being funded through grant money received from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC), who administers the State’s highway safety grant program. Louisiana’s highway safety program is designed to reduce traffic crashes and the resulting deaths, injuries and property damage. There are three contributing factors associated with a traffic crash: the roadway/environment, the vehicle, and the driver.

To report impaired drivers, contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371.