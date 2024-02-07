HPD announces recent promotions, retirement

The Houma Police Department would like to proudly announce some of the accomplishments of three of our valued members of our agency.

We would first like to announce the retirement of Lieutenant Wendell Myles as she started her career with the Houma Police Department in 1994 as a patrol officer. Lt Myles worked as a patrol officer, Juvenile Detective, Car Patrol Sergeant and as a Lieutenant within the car patrol division.

We would also like to announce the promotion of two of our veteran officers. Sgt Andree’ Picou will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant within the uniform patrol division.

PFC Jeffery Jackson will be promoted to the rank of Sergeant with the uniform patrol division.

We would like to commend the work of these three officers and their exemplary careers and everything that they have achieved.