The Houma Police Department would like to announce some recent promotions within the agency. The officers promoted have a total combined 103 years of service. At the Houma Police Department, we strive to serve our community with the utmost professionalism by providing effective, efficient, and courteous services to those living and working in the City of Houma. With that in mind, the following promotions took place on August 21, 2022.

Troy Voisin, who has been with HPD for 29 years, was promoted to Captain and will serve as the Uniform Car Patrol Commander. Captain Troy Voisin is a former United States Marine, who served his country and continuously serves the citizens of Houma. Captain Voisin worked numerous years in car patrol where he served as a Lieutenant over a shift. Captain Troy Voisin is looking forward to this new opportunity as he implements his vision on the operational aspect of those who are on the front lines of protecting and serving our communities.

Bryan Jackson, who has been with HPD for 21 years, was promoted to Lieutenant and will serve as the Supervisor for the newly formed School Resource Officer Division. Lt. Bryan Jackson served the country in the United States Navy as well as 8 years with Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. He has school resource officer experience and was formerly the resource officer for various schools within the city limits. Lt. Jackson is eager to begin his role as he collectively works under the direction of Captain Lonnie Lusco.

Rory Olds, who has also been with the HPD for 21 years, was promoted to Lieutenant and will serve as the supervisor for the Crime Scene Division. Lt. Rory Olds served the country in the United States Navy, as well as 5 years with the Patterson Police Department. He has a wealth of knowledge skills and abilities that will enhance the division as it continues to produce quality crime scene data for prosecutions within the 32nd Judicial District Court.

Joseph Lodrigue, who has been with HPD for 16 years, was promoted the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Joseph Lodrigue has a wealth of knowledge, skills, and abilities he gained throughout his career by working in corrections for over 5 years with Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Lodrigue then transitioned to the Houma Police Department where he worked in car patrol, as well as his previous assignment in the Investigative Service Division. He is an active member of the Houma Police Department’s SWAT Team and excited about his new role as the assistant supervisor of the School Resource Division where he will work collectively with Lt. Bryan Jackson and Captain Lonnie Lusco.