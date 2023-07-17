HPD announces retirement, promotions

The Houma Police Department would like to congratulate Lt. Christina Framer on her retirement and announce the promotion of Lt. David Wagner and Sgt Rusty Theriot.

Lt Christina Farmer is retiring with 28years of dedicated service. Lt Farmer started her career with the Houma Police Department in 1995 as a patrol officer working her way to the rank of Lieutenant. Lt. Farmer worked in uniformed patrol, bike patrol, Crime Scene / Evidence and finally as the Lieutenant over professional standards. We wish Lt. Farmer our best as she enjoys her retirement.

Lt David Wagner has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in professional standards. Lt Wagner began his career with the Houma Police Department in 2003 within the uniformed patrol division. Lt Wagner has been a dedicated member of the Houma Police Department and has fulfilled a variety of roles with the agency. Lt Wagner will now assume the duties of the Lieutenant of professional standards.

Sgt Rusty Theriot has been a member of the Houma Police Department since 2006 as a member of the Uniformed Patrol Division. Sgt. Theriot has also fulfilled a variety of roles within the Houma Police Department but most recently as a school resource officer. Sgt Theriot will now assume the duties as a Sergeant with the school resource officer division.

We are excited to announce these latest changes within our agency as Lt Christina Farmer, Lt David Wagner and Sgt Rusty Theriot have been instrumental in the success of this agency.