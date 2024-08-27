HPD continues to investigate disappearance of A.J. Breaux 33 years later

The Houma Police Department would like to remind the community of the disappearance of Adam John “A.J” Breaux who was reported missing August 28, 1991. Mr. Breaux’s disappearance is approaching its 33rd year anniversary.

The Houma Police Department strongly believes, after 33 years, there is someone within our community who holds the key to what happened to Mr. Breaux. The department is actively looking at leads and does not, nor will not, consider this case a cold case.

Mr. A.J. Breaux’s daughters Monica Larpenter, Tania Guidry, and Melissa Tardo have been consistent in the pursuit of uncovering what occurred on that fateful night in which their father was last seen. They continue to plea to the public for any forthcoming information that could solve this case. No matter how small the lead may be, the daughters are convinced it could be what is needed to help bring their beloved father home.

The family of A.J. Breaux would like to thank those who have supported them and continue to be thankful for the outreach from the community to solve this case. The daughters have lived the last 33 years, most of their entire adulthood in agony and without closure. Their ultimate goal is to respectfully bring their father home and put him to rest.

Anyone with knowledge of Mr. Breaux’s disappearance, what led to it, and/or what followed thereafter, is strongly encouraged to contact our agency at (985)873-6371, or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1(800)743-7433 or their website. Calls to Crimestoppers may be anonymous. There is a $1,000 cash reward being offered if the information leads to an arrest. The family has created a Facebook page for their father. “A.J. Breaux Project WISH” for anyone that would like to reach out to them directly.