HPD: Grandfather helps grandson stop man from stealing his bike; suspect arrested

On May 4th, 2021 at approximately 9:00hrs the Houma Police Department responded to an attempted bicycle theft in the 100 block of Gouaux Avenue. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect entered the property of the victim and attempted to steal a motorized bicycle belonging to a 15-year-old juvenile. As the suspect was attempting to leave with the bike, the juvenile was assisted by his 65-year-old grandfather as they attempted to stop the suspect. The suspect then released the bike as the victims were pulling the bike from him and they attempted to stop the suspect from leaving until the police arrived. The suspect then brandished a short barrel shotgun in the direction of the victim and fled the area.

A short time later the suspect was located in the 100 block of High Street and identified as Kenjatta Verdin 44 years old. Verdin was then taken into custody without incident and was found to be in possession of the firearm as it was described by the victim.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect was arrested for the charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Trespassing, Attempted Theft and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. The suspect was also found to have an outstanding warrant for an additional count of Aggravated Assault. The suspect was then booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for the described charges.