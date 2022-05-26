HPD Increases Officer Presence at Local Schools to Ensure Student Safety

With recent events, parents nationwide are shocked and heartbroken over the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting. The events have shaken up parents’ concerns, even locally.

The Houma Police Department has sent a message reassuring parents they are doing everything possible to keep children safe while they are at school. The message stated:

“For the remainder of the school year, the Houma Police Department will be highly visible at all school locations, ensuring the safety of students and staff. Officers will do random walk-throughs of all schools within the Houma city limits. The Houma Police Department is advising parents and all concerned not to be alarmed of the high presence of officers and police-marked units at school locations.”