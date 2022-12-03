With the holiday season upon us the Houma Police Department would like to say Happy Holidays from our family to yours. We would also like to provide our citizens with some safety reminders for this Holiday Season.

When shopping be aware of your surroundings

Park in well lit areas

Be aware of scams and individuals that will take advantage of everyone’s giving spirit

Do not leave belongings in view while your vehicle is unoccupied

Avoid overloading electrical outlets

Use caution when wiring your exterior lighting/decorations

Extinguish candles and fires before going to bed

Keep your tree watered

Avoid using a heater near Christmas trees as this creates a fire hazard.

If you decide to drink please do not drive and arrange for a designated driver in advance

We hope that everyone has a safe and happy holiday season!