With the holiday season upon us the Houma Police Department would like to say Happy Holidays from our family to yours. We would also like to provide our citizens with some safety reminders for this Holiday Season.
- When shopping be aware of your surroundings
- Park in well lit areas
- Be aware of scams and individuals that will take advantage of everyone’s giving spirit
- Do not leave belongings in view while your vehicle is unoccupied
- Avoid overloading electrical outlets
- Use caution when wiring your exterior lighting/decorations
- Extinguish candles and fires before going to bed
- Keep your tree watered
- Avoid using a heater near Christmas trees as this creates a fire hazard.
- If you decide to drink please do not drive and arrange for a designated driver in advance
We hope that everyone has a safe and happy holiday season!