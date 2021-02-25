HPD: Officer kills dog that attacked mail carrier

On February 25th, 2021 at approximately 1:00 pm, a member of the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to the 1000 block of Wright Avenue in reference to an aggressive dog that was loose.

The responding officer contacted the victim whom was a mail carrier, attempting to make a delivery at the home when she was chased by a dog and was nearly bitten. As the victim was attempting to flee from the dog she rolled her ankle at which time the dog grabbed her by the shirt but she was able to retreat to safety in her vehicle.

As the officer was attempting to make contact with the owner, the dog came out of the back yard and was aggressively charging towards the officer. The officer then discharged his weapon striking and killing the dog as a result.

The investigation also revealed that this was not the first time this same dog had aggressively chased residents in the neighborhood.

The investigation is in the early stages and additional details may be released at a later date and time.