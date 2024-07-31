HPD PSA: Beware of Scammers Posing as Police Officers

We want to keep you informed and vigilant about a concerning trend: scammers pretending to be police officers. These fraudsters are making phone calls, claiming to represent law enforcement agencies, and insisting that you call a specific number regarding an urgent legal matter. Here’s what you need to know:

1. **The Scam**: – Scammers are using fear tactics to manipulate unsuspecting individuals. They might say things like: – “This is Officer Smith from your local police department.” – “There’s a warrant out for your arrest.” – “You owe fines, and immediate payment is required.” – They’ll then provide a callback number, urging you to take action promptly.

2. **Red Flags**: – **Recorded Messages**: Legitimate police departments do not use recorded messages to communicate important legal matters. If you receive such a call, be skeptical. – **Pressure to Act Quickly**: Scammers often create urgency to prevent you from thinking critically. Remember, real law enforcement won’t rush you into making decisions.

3. **What to Do**: – **Hang Up**: If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately. Do not engage in conversation or call back the provided number. – **Verify Legitimacy**: If you’re genuinely concerned, independently look up your local police department’s official phone number (from their website or a trusted directory) and call them directly. They can confirm whether any legitimate issues exist. – **Report It**: Report the scam to your local police department or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). They track these incidents and work to prevent further victimization.

4. **Remember**: – **No Payment Over the Phone**: Legitimate law enforcement will never ask for payment over the phone or demand immediate wire transfers or gift cards. – **Stay Informed**: Share this information with family, friends, and neighbors. Awareness is our best defense against scams.

Let’s protect our community together! If you receive one of these suspicious calls, don’t hesitate to reach out to your local police department. Remember, they won’t ask you to call back a specific number for an “important legal matter.”