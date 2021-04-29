HPD: Ran red light causes rollover crash on Main Street

On April 29th, 2021 at approximately 2:30 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Main and Barrow. Upon arrival, officers learned that a Ford F-150 was traveling South on Barrow Street when the 37-year-old male driver disobeyed a red traffic signal at the intersection and was struck by Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 30-year-old male traveling East on Main Street.

As the F-150 was struck it rolled onto the side and came to rest on Main Street just east of the intersection.

Officers learned that the Tahoe was additionally occupied by two small children at the time of the crash, no injuries were reported by anyone involved.

The driver of the F-150 vehicle was issued a citation for disobeying a red light.