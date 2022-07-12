HPD releases more information on disappearance of two-year-old boy

The Houma Police Department is currently working an investigation into the disappearance of Ezekiel Harry, 2 yrs old, from Cadiere Street.

On this date around 12 p.m., Houma Police received a call in reference to the possible abduction of a 2 year old that occurred near the 100 block of Mahler Street. During the investigation, Houma Police contacted the mother, who initially stated she was along Bayou Terrebonne with her kids when a subject in a grey truck passed, grabbing her 2 year old and departed the area. Houma Police, through investigation immediately developed information that the report released by the mother was inaccurate.

As the investigation continued, Houma Police learned the mother, identified as Maya Jones-28 yrs old of Cadiere Street left walking from her residence on Cadiere Street with the 2 year old Ezekiel Harry and her other three children between the ages of 5 and 10 yrs old. Once arriving near the area of Bayou Terrebonne, adjacent from Mahler Street, Maya Jones went to nearby residences stating her kid was abducted.

At this point, the investigation into the whereabouts of 2 yr old Ezekiel Harry is in its infant stages. Houma Police are conducting interviews and suspect foul play may be involved. Investigators encourage residents within the surrounding area to be on the lookout for 2 yr old Ezekiel Harry who was last seen wearing burgundy shorts, a white and blue stripped shirt with an orange dinosaur .

The Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching the areas of Bayou Terrebonne, as well as the Intracoastal Waterway for Ezekiel Harry. No arrests have been made at this point and further information will be released as it develops.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.