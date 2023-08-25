HPD reminds community of the disappearance of A.J. Breaux in August 1991

The Houma Police Department would like to remind the community of the disappearance of Adam John “A.J.” Breaux who was reported missing August 28, 1991. Mr. Breaux’s disappearance is approaching it’s 31st year anniversary.

The Houma Police Department strongly believes, after 32 years there is someone within our community who holds the key to what happened to Mr. Breaux. A.J. Breaux’s daughters, Monica Larpenter, Melissa Tardo and Tania Guidry has been consistent in the pursuit of uncovering what occurred with their father.

Houma Police Detectives would like to inform the public that this is an active investigation and would encourage anyone with knowledge of Mr. Breaux’s disappearance to contact our agency. Information received can be called in to the department at (985) 873-6371, or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers. The family has created a FACEBOOK page called “A.J.Breaux-Project W.I.S.H. (What if Something Happened)” for anyone who would like to contact them directly.

The family of A.J. Breaux would like to thank those who throughout the years shared information on their father’s disappearance. Each decade that passes, each year, each day, each hour, every minute and every second leaves this family to wonder where their father is. Their ultimate goal is to respectfully put their dad to rest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.