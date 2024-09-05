HPD responds to potential campus threat at Saint Francis de Sales Cathedral School

At approximately 12:15 PM today, the Houma Police Department received a report a suspicious person on the campus of Saint Francis School. The information that was received involved a possibility that the individual was armed with a weapon.

Law enforcement from both the Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded and quickly located the individual and found that what the reporter had seen in the distance was actually an umbrella. After further investigation it was found that the individual was not a threat to anyone on the campus.

We would like to thank the concerned citizen as it is of the utmost importance to report something if you see something suspicious.