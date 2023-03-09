Huge Louisiana Victory In Court: California’s Alligator Ban Defeated

In a major victory for Louisiana, the Chief U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of California has sided with Attorney General Jeff Landry in a lawsuit challenging California’s ban on the importation and sale of alligator products.

“I applaud my Solicitor General Liz Murrill and our federalism team for fighting and winning to protect thousands of working families, preserve our successful conservation efforts, and uphold the rule of law,” said Attorney General Landry. “This court ruling is a huge victory for Louisiana, hard-working citizens in the alligator industry, and Louisiana’s wetlands. Everyone wins.”

“The alligator trade has directly led to the resurgence and conservation of the American alligator as well the protection and maintenance of their natural wetland habitat,” explained Attorney General Landry. “California’s ban would have completely disrupted the entire supply chain – not only decimating the industry and our wetland protection programs, but also removing over $100 million from Louisiana’s annual economy.”