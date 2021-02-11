Human remains found in Georgia identified as Houma man

Remains discovered in Georgia have been identified as a Houma man who was reported missing in 2017.

Chatham County Police Department announced today that human remains discovered in 2018 have now been identified as 34-year-old Leroy Peter Hargrave Jr.

According to Chatham County officials, Hargrave’s family told local media outlets in 2017 that they reported him missing on May 20, 2017, to Louisiana authorities after they went more than a week without hearing from him.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a missing person report was received when Hargrave was last seen in Georgia.

Forensic testing led to Hargrave’s positive identification, but no cause of death has been

determined, police say.

His remains were found in the area of Old Ft. Jackson on July 21, 2018.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives in their investigation into Hargrave’s death

is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department at 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at

912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.