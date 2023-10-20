Human Trafficking and Internet Safety training provided to local teacher

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that specialized training was

provided to representatives from local area schools, in the month of October, in connection with the continued TPSO Juvenile Safety Initiative. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) partnered with the Terrebonne Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) to deliver specific training in the areas of Human Trafficking Awareness and Internet Crimes against Children.

The presenters for the successful event were Det. Jason Pellegrin, Asst. Supervisor of SVU, and Macie Hidalgo, Sex Trafficking Coordinator for Terrebonne Parish. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “We have seen firsthand the need for this vital information to be presented, in effort to combat victimization of the youth in our community. We are pleased to provide our Teachers and Administrators with the most up to date training possible to assist in the protection of the youth and future of our community. I can’t say enough about the work

efforts of the SVU Division and the CAC, who are dedicated to making our community a safer place for our children.”