Humanizing The Badge Presents Houma Officer and Wrestling Head Coach $2,500 Grant

Humanizing the Badge recently announced their second-quarter grant recipients. Coty Knoblock is a head coach of the Terrebonne High School Wrestling Team and a part of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. He started the wrestling program in 2019 when he was working as the school’s resource officer. The team has been in need of a competition mat so they can host events at the high school for quite some time. Knoblock took the initiative to get it done.

He believes that wrestling is an “inclusive, character-building sport” and said he wants to give kids the chance to learn some life lessons through participating in sports. The Humanizing the Badge grant donated $2,500 towards that mission.

Humanizing the Badge is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to live up to its name. In 20201, the organization has been providing grants to officers who embody their mission in communities.

Photo: Pictured is Terrebonne Parish Tim Soignet, Coty Knoblock, Officer Daniels, and Assistant Coach Bradley Doyle