Hunter Lundy announces campaign for Governor

Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney, is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana.
He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal statement now and in a video to voters next week.
“Our government doesn’t trust us to know what we need. But we do,” he said. “I have nothing in this politics game but a servant’s heart — and a stubborn desire to talk about things that should be done. I’ll say things that should be said. And that’s what I’ll do.”
Hunter Lundy, 68, has been politically active in Southwest Louisiana for more than 25 years. He ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996 as a Democrat and narrowly lost the runoff election to Congressman Chris John.
“When the campaign is over and if I’m your governor, I’ll say ‘I do,’ cancel the victory party, call the Legislature into session and do exactly what I said I’d do during the campaign,’’ he said.
The election is Oct. 14. Gov. John Bel Edwards is term-limited from seeking reelection.
The last governor elected from Southwest Louisiana was the reformer Sam Houston Jones, who was Louisiana’s governor during World War II.
About Hunter Lundy
Hunter W. Lundy, 68, was born in Lake Charles to Patricia Helms Lundy, a teacher and college professor, and Thomas Edward Lundy Jr., a crane operator who retired as co-owner of Lake Charles Stevedores, Lake City Stevedores, Lake Charles Ship Supply and Harbor Docking and Towing.
He began his college education at McNeese State University. He transferred to Millsaps College on an athletic scholarship to play football, winning the Scholar-Leader-Athlete award from the National Football Foundation’s Mississippi chapter. He graduated in 1976 and was inducted into the Millsaps College Sports Hall of Fame.
Distinguished Legal Career
He earned his law degree in 1980 from Mississippi College School of Law, where he was editor-in-chief of the Law Review. After graduation, he served as law clerk to U.S. District Judge Walter L. Nixon Jr. of the Southern District of Mississippi.
He returned to Lake Charles in 1981 to practice law and, in 1986, founded the law firm now known as Lundy, Lundy, Soileau & South.
He is a member of the state bars of Louisiana and Mississippi and has tried or handled cases in Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Ohio, Missouri, California and Washington, D.C.
He has been chosen by his peers to be:
• Listed in Best Lawyers of America.
• Nominated for the Top 100 National Trial Lawyers.
• Listed in Louisiana Super Lawyers magazine.
• Listed in “The RoundTable: America’s 50 Most Influential Trial Lawyers.” • Named Mississippi College School of Law’s Lawyer of the Year.
He wrote the book “Let Us Prey,” the definitive account of the Marvin Gorman/Jimmy Swaggart trial. He has been featured on “Good Morning America,” Court TV, CNN’s “Impact” and A&E’s “Biography.”
Faith, unity, justice, family
He has been a guest lecturer on faith and environmental justice at colleges, universities and law schools, including Harvard Law School, Yale, New York University School of Law and the UCLA Public School of Health.
In 2013, he began sharing a message of “Unity in America,” especially unity in the Body of Christ. He brought together groups of Americans traditionally at odds with one another with a message about respect for the First, Second, and Seventh amendments to the U.S.
Constitution. He spoke on those amendments at the Covenant for America Conference in Kansas City. He also organized and co-hosted The Unity Summit at the Mississippi College School of Law and Patrick Henry College in Virginia.
During this time, he began creating YouTube videos addressing the need for unity in America. He produced “Standing for Justice: The Micah 6:8 Project” for Roku Top Television.
He is a member of governing board of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers (NACL), which has legislatures in 30-plus states participating in the drafting of legislation to re- establish and protect conservative values in America.
He also is a “Giving Hope Hero” award recipient. A Hope Hero is a person who has made a difference in their community by dedicating their time, skills and resources to service with Giving Hope. Giving Hope is a New Orleans nonprofit that ministers to people in need.
He is dad to Patricia “Tricia” Lundy Barrow, Trevor Edward Lundy and Johnny Kade Watkins. He has five grandchildren.