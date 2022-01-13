Hunting App Created by Louisiana Sportsman Provides Airbnb Experience

A new app for hunters, hatched by Louisiana natives, secured investment from Callais Capital Management. Chief Investment Officer Harold “Hal” Callais said, “We invested in Mallard Bay because we are bullish on the hunting/fishing outfitter market. Louisiana is truly a sportsman’s paradise and so it makes sense that it’s started by and supported by Louisiana sportsmen.”

Providing a fast and easy way for sportsman to book experiences with reputable outfitters and guides, Mallard Bay offers an Airbnb style experience for booking hunting and fishing excursions. “Our mission is to expand access to successful hunting and fishing trips. We offer unforgettable experiences with reputable guides and outfitters across the U.S.” according to their website. The company was co founded by Logan Meaux, Joel Moreau, Tam Nguyen and Wyatt Mallett. Logan is the son of well known Waitr founder, Chris Meaux.

The app offers real-time availability so sportsman can discover and compare guided trips easily before booking. Offering outdoor adventures in a number of states including Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Minnesota and Florida, as well as others, sportsman can find opportunities to hunt for a wide variety of animals such as snow goose, axis deer, 220+ class trophy deer, turkey and waterfoul. Some of the charter fishing opportunities include fishing for wahoo, mahi mahi, tuna, cobia and blue marlin.