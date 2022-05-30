Hurricane Agatha approaches the coast; Chances for Gulf development increase

On this Monday morning, the NHC Atlantic Tropical Weather Outlook is highlighting a large and complex area of low pressure that is expected to develop across Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, and the southwest Gulf of Mexico in a few days, partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha from the eastern Pacific.

Some gradual development is possible within this system in the far southwest Gulf of Mexico around mid-week or in the northwest Caribbean by the latter part of this week as it drifts eastward or northeastward. It has a near zero chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a medium (40 percent) chance during the next five days. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains will be possible across southern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize through the week.