Hurricane Agatha remnants now have 50% chance of development

Detectives Investigating the Shooting Death of a Bayou Blue Man
May 30, 2022
Life design and stress relief program provide tools for a healthy lifestyle
May 30, 2022
NHC’s Atlantic Tropical Weather Outlook on this Monday evening is highlighting a large and complex area of low pressure that is expected to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days, partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha from the eastern Pacific. Thereafter, this system is forecast to move slowly northeastward, and a tropical depression could form in the northwestern Caribbean or southeastern Gulf of Mexico by the latter part of this week.
It has a near zero chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a medium (50 percent) chance during the next five days. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, Belize, and western Cuba through the week.
May 30, 2022

Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins host Luau for Life celebration

