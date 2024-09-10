Hurricane Francine reaches winds of 75 mph, Wednesday landfall still expected

With this update, Hurricane Francine is reaching winds of over 75 mph, as it continues to track east towards southeastern Louisiana.

At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Francine was located near latitude 26.4 North, longitude 94.3 West. Francine is moving toward the northeast near 10 mph (17 km/h). A faster northeastward motion is expected through Wednesday.

On the forecast track, Francine is anticipated to make landfall in Louisiana Wednesday afternoon or evening. After landfall, the center is expected to move northward into Mississippi Wednesday night and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected through Wednesday morning. Francine is expected to weaken quickly after it moves inland.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).

The minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force and NOAA Hurricane Hunters is 980 mb (28.94 inches).