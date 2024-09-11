Hurricane Francine still a Category 1, estimated landfall this afternoon

With this update, Hurricane Francine remains a Category 1, with peak wind gusts of 105 mph as it aims for a late-afternoon landfall in Louisiana.

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Francine was located near latitude 28.0 North, longitude 92.7 West. Francine is moving toward the northeast near 13 mph (20 km/h).

A faster northeastward motion is expected this afternoon, and Francine is anticipated to make landfall in Louisiana within the warning area late this afternoon or this evening. After landfall, the center is expected to cross southeastern Louisiana tonight, then move northward across Mississippi on Thursday and Thursday night.

Reports from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before landfall. Francine is expected to rapidly weaken after landfall, and the system is forecast to become post-tropical on Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km). An oil platform north of the center recently reported sustained winds of 87 mph (141 km/h) and a peak gust of 105 mph (169 km/h) at an elevation of 98 ft (30 m).

The minimum central pressure based on the Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 976 mb (28.82 inches). An oil platform located east of the center recently reported a pressure of 978.7 mb (28.90 inches).

Next intermediate advisory at 100 PM CDT. Next complete advisory at 400 PM CDT.