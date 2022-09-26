Hurricane Ian is now a Category 2 storm; track continues to point towards Florida

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 155 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Ian is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn toward the north with a slightly slower forward speed is expected on Tuesday. A turn toward the north-northeast with a further reduction in forward speed is forecast on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move near or over western Cuba tonight and early Tuesday. Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday into Thursday.