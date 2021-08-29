Hurricane Ida makes landfall; northern eye wall passes over Port Fourchon

An elevated NOAA C-MAN station at Southwest Pass, Louisiana, recently reported a sustained wind of 89 mph (143 km/h) and a wind gust of 104 mph (167 km/h). Within the past hour, sustained winds of 44 mph (70 km/h) and a gust to 60 mph (96 km/h) was reported at Lakefront Airport in New Orleans.

A NOAA National Ocean Service tide gauge in Shell Beach, Louisiana, recently reported a water level of 6.0 feet above mean higher high water, which is an approximation of inundation in that area.

A NOAA National Ocean Service tide gauge at Bay Waveland Yatcht Club, Mississippi, recently reported a water level of 5.4 feet above mean higher high water, which is an approximation of inundation in that area.