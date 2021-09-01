Hurricane Scams: AG Jeff Landry Warns Citizens of Potential Charity Fraud

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning citizens not to fall prey to those looking to exploit their charitable giving.

“While natural disasters can bring out the best in most people, they unfortunately can bring out the worst in others as well,” said Attorney General Landry. “So many of our neighbors need help; and with that in mind, I encourage all Louisianans to make sure their donations are actually going to those in need.”

Attorney General Landry offers the following quick tips before making a charitable donation:

• Be wary of charities that arise immediately after a natural disaster. Learn more about a charity’s trustworthiness at the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance.

• Avoid cash donations if possible. Pay by credit card or write a check directly to the charity.

• Before clicking on a link to donate online, make sure you know who is receiving your donation. Visit the FTC’s Donating Through Crowdfunding, Social Media, and Fundraising Platforms for more information.

• Trust your gut. If you see any red flags, or if you’re not sure about how a charity will use your donation, consider giving to a different one.

Attorney General Landry reminds consumers that if they suspect fraud or abuse to contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721immediately. Additional tips and resources may be found at www.agjefflandry.com/resources.