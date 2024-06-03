Hurricane season: Entergy’s Louisiana utilities ready to respond if needed

With the official start of hurricane season on June 1, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana are ready to respond if needed and are encouraging customers to be storm ready as well. Despite being spared from major storms in the past two seasons, the increasing intensity of storms in 2020 and 2021, and most recently the back-to-back thunderstorms during the week of May 13, highlights the importance of preparation.

While forecasters predict a highly active season, it only takes one storm to make it a bad season. Entergy and its dedicated workforce live by the motto: “Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.” Storm preparation is an ongoing process. Our teams monitor weather conditions around the clock and follow a methodical plan. Additionally, annual storm drills and post-event reviews ensure that we learn and adapt from each weather event.

Our employees and contractors work tirelessly to restore power and support our communities in the aftermath of major storms. Because we serve a large portion of South Louisiana, we can efficiently allocate workers, resources and materials where they are most needed. We also have mutual aid partners we can call on in times of need.

In addition to ensuring we have sufficient resources, we remain committed to continuing to improve the power grid. This includes installing new poles and crossarms, upgrading equipment, and addressing vegetation issues by trimming trees near power lines. We also deploy advanced technologies to detect outages and reroute power, and we will continue investing to enhance grid resilience. This spring, the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved a comprehensive plan to harden the grid for customers of Entergy Louisiana. Entergy New Orleans is continuing to work with its regulator, the New Orleans City Council, to secure a similar kind of investment for its customers in Orleans Parish.

Customers are encouraged to have a plan before any storm threatens. Create personal plans for your family, assemble a kit with essential supplies and consider trimming trees and shrubs around your home. Precutting plywood for windows can also be a prudent step.

Safety remains our top priority. The aftermath of a storm can be hazardous, so we remind everyone to stay away from downed power lines and keep a safe distance from work sites. Also, if you lose power and use a portable generator, do not use it indoors and always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines.

Customers can stay informed by signing up for text alerts, monitoring our social media pages, and checking updates on the Entergy Storm Center at entergystormcenter.com. Our View Outages map is another valuable resource for real-time information. To ensure you are receiving notifications and updates from Entergy, customers should make sure their account information is up to date in myEntergy.

Here are the various ways you can stay up to date on our preparations and restoration efforts:

Download the Entergy app. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

Check our View Outages website. Maps show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Follow us on Facebook (@EntergyLA and @EntergyNOLA) and Twitter (@EntergyLA and @EntergyNOLA). Social media plays an important role in keeping you informed, and we place a high priority on updating each company’s social media channels throughout an event.

Sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website. The site has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

