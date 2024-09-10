Hurricane Watch becomes Hurricane Warning with Storm Surge Warning

The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security issue the following at 7:37 a.m. on September 10, 2024:

A Hurricane Warning means hurricane-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours.

WIND – LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind – Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph – Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Wednesday morning until early Thursday morning – THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph – The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. – PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. – PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be urgently completed. Prepare for considerable wind damage. – ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. – POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive – Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. – Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. – Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. – Large areas with power and communications outages.

STORM SURGE – LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible – Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas – Window of concern: through Friday morning – THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 9 feet above ground – The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. – PLAN: Shelter against extreme life-threatening storm surge flooding greater than 9 feet above ground. – PREPARE: All ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. – ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. Move to upper floors to escape rising water if necessary. – POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding – Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding.

FLOODING RAIN – LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect – Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts – THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain – The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. – PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. – PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. – ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. – POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive – Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. – Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. – Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

TORNADO – LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: – Situation is favorable for tornadoes – THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes – The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. – PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for several tornadoes with a few possibly intense having larger damage paths. – PREPARE: Those living in manufactured homes or on boats are urged to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. – ACT: Listen for tornado watches and warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. – POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant – The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. – Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. – Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: – https://gohsep.la.gov/emergency