Hurricane Zeta rushes through Lafourche but still leaves major damage, power outages in its wake

Traveling at approximately 22 mph, Hurricane Zeta ran through southeast Louisiana quickly compared to storms the area has seen in the past; however, the storm that was just shy of reaching the Category 3 threshold left a significant amount of damage in its wake, from knocking off roofs to dragging down trees and utility poles.

“This was definitely a horrendous wind event,” said Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson. “I think we’ve probably got three to four inches of rain in some isolated spots. But definitely, more than anything else, it was a wind event.”

Zeta made landfall in the Cocodrie area with sustained winds around 110 mph — with reported gusts of around 136 mph. Chaisson said some rescues had to be made overnight due to trees falling on houses and roofs been blown off, but no deaths or major injuries were reported. Some buildings in the parish were completely toppled, he added.

He went on to say the southern area of the parish, from Cut Off to Port Fourchon, received the worst effects of Zeta — especially the Leeville community.

“It’s going to take us a little while to get some places in the parish back running,” Chaisson said after joining Terrebonne Parish Gordon Dove and other officials in a flyover to survey the damage.

Port Fourchon was hit hard as well, receiving significant damages to the power grid and some buildings, Chaisson said. La. Highway 1 south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow remains closed as crews work to repair power poles and make the roadway safe to travel on.

In addition to structural damages caused by Zeta’s high winds, power outages are a major concern for parts of Lafourche as well.

Chaisson said from south of Lockport to Port Fourchon, besides some sporadic points, there are widespread power outages.

Officials are currently doing damage assessments to qualify for FEMA Individual Disaster Assistance, Chaisson said, and once the data is plugged into FEMA’s system to see if the entire region will qualify for the assistance, that’s when the agency will step in for the major recovery efforts.

Lafourche has made requests with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) for tarps and ice for the southern region of the parish, Chaisson said.

“I hope to have that site up and running at the La Salette Center in Folden Meadow later on this afternoon or early tonight,” he said. “Because power is going to be the issue, we want to be able to give people ice. And that’s where the tremendous amount of building and personal property damage, so the tarps are going to go there first. Then we’ll branch out if we have to anywhere else.”

As residents clean up debris that Zeta left, the parish president reminds people to be cautious due to down power lines. Residents can contact the Lafourche Office of Emergency Preparedness at 985-537-7603 to report a down line, he said.

He also added that citizens should run generators in a well-ventilated area, not in their home or garage, and remain off the road as much as possible as down power poles and lines and tree debris are still present on some roads.

“We typically don’t have this right after a hurricane — where the weather is really pretty and people are trying to move around,” Chaisson said. “Just use a little common sense and be safe.”

Photo from Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office social media.