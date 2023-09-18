Hwy 311 is closed between US Hwy 90 and Savanne due to smoke

Due to heavy smoke from nearby marsh fires causing significantly reduced visibility of the roadway, Louisiana Highway 311 between U.S. Highway 90 and Savanne Road has been closed to vehicle traffic for the safety of motorists.

This is a fluid situation and visibility can change with the wind direction. Troopers and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor roadway conditions. Please find an alternative route if traveling between Houma and Thibodaux.