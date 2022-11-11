Hypervelocity Race Track, a New Indoor Karting and Family Entertainment Center, is Coming to Houma Soon!!

Good news, Houma, a new family-friendly entertainment business is on the way! Hypervelocity Race Track, an indoor go-karting track, and entertainment center are coming to Southland Mall in Houma!

When it comes to family-friendly entertainment, co-owner Mosun Ejike said the community doesn’t have many options. She and her husband, Paul, along with another Texas-based couple who has turned from family friends to business partners, decided it’s time to do something about it, “We recognized there is virtually nothing to do that is family-friendly,” she explained, “So you can expect a great, fun family way to make good memories that will last a lifetime.”

The new business will be located in Suite 1043 in the old Rite Aid space. Although it’s located in Southland Mall, the only access will be the outside doors. The entertainment will consist of mini go-karting, arcade, and kid games, along with a concession area that will offer everything for your snacking needs. Considering they are a Christian-based business, there will be no alcohol and smoking on site. The karts will be for ages five years old and up to 250-pound adults. “Every time you come in there, you’re going to see something different,” she said.

The Ejike couple is a Christian-based family and looks forward to offering the community a clean and safe place to gather for fun. They envision the entertainment center to have many event nights such as glow nights, mommy/daddy nights, college nights, and even mingle nights so people can come and meet new friends without having to step into a bar, “We’re going to have different events to keep everyone captivated and keep coming back,” she said. They also plan to offer field trips and birthday parties.

Ejike said, like any prospecting business, they have walked through hurdles but they are praying for a smooth transition into the grand opening which is tentatively scheduled for Black Friday, November 25! They are currently going through inspections and bringing in employees for training. “It’s challenging, but we have a great team that is working together…I appreciate every one of them who has been a great support system and is making this dream come true for our community,” Ejike concluded.