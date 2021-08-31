I-10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans open for emergency responders only

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that I-10 is open between Baton Rouge and New Orleans for emergency responders only. There is debris in the roadway, making this portion of the interstate unsafe for the traveling public.

DOTD appreciates your patience as crews work swiftly to clear the roadways. Safety is of the utmost importance, for both our crews and motorists. We would like to remind motorists that it is unlawful to drive around a road-closed barricade for any reason. These barricades are put in place to protect motorists form dangerous situation on the roadway.

Motorists can check www.511la.org or dial 511 to remain up-to-date on the latest closures. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).