Ice, Ice Baby! Wintery precipitation possible in parts of our area Thursday night into Friday morning

All eyes on the forecast yet again!

Highlighted areas here are expected to get either sleet or freezing rain and some could see both, Thursday night into Friday morning.

Total ice amounts Thursday night through Friday morning over areas expected to get freezing rain and sleet mix could be up to .10″.

Friday morning temperatures look to be near or just above freezing in South Louisiana, and the wind chill will make it feel even colder. The current forecast shows the “feels like” temperature on Friday around 6 a.m. to be around 24 degrees!

Be sure to bundle up as you head out for work and school!