Ida approaching the coast as Category 4 storm

The 9am update shows no increase in wind speed for Hurricane Ida. Winds are still at 150mph. Landfall is expected within the next three hours somewhere between Terrebonne Bay and Port Fourchon as a Category 4 storm.

Ida is currently located about 40 miles SSE of Grand Isle, about 90 miles SSE of New Orleans.

An elevated NOAA C-MAN station at Southwest Pass, Louisiana, recently reported a sustained wind of 102 mph (165 km/h) and a wind gust of 116 mph (187 km/h). Another elevated NOAA C-MAN station at Pilot’s Station East near Southwest Pass recently reported a sustained wind of 97 mph (156 km/h) and a gust to 121 mph (194 km/h).