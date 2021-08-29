Ida moving slowly over Louisiana, still a Category 4 storm

Ida continues to hammer Terrebonne, Lafourche and surrounding areas. Still a category 4 storm with winds at 130 mph, Ida is officially located about 45 miles SW of New Orleans, 70 miles SSE of Baton Rouge. The second eye wall is passing over Houma at this time. Please STAY INDOORS and stay safe.

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Ida was located near latitude 29.5 North, longitude 90.6 West. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A turn toward the north is expected overnight, followed by a slightly faster northeastward motion by Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move farther inland over southeastern Louisiana tonight. Ida is then forecast to move well inland over portions of western Mississippi Monday and Monday night, and move across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday.

Doppler radar data indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Ida is an extremely

dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Rapid weakening is expected during the next day or so, however Ida is forecast to remain a hurricane through late tonight and remain a tropical storm until Monday afternoon.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km). A Weatherflow station near Dulac just reported sustained winds of 93 mph (150 km/h) and a gust to 135 mph (217 km/h). A Florida Coastal Monitoring Program observing station at the South Lafourche airport recently reported a sustained wind of 91 mph (146 km/h) and wind gust of 122 mph (196 km/h). A sustained wind of 51 mph (81 km/h) and a gust to 82 mph (131 km/h) was recently reported at Lakefront Airport in New Orleans. The estimated minimum central pressure is 938 mb (27.70 inches).