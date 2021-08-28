Ida: No big changes with 10am update

There are no big changes with the 10am update. Ida is still forecast to strike the Louisiana coast near Terrebonne Parish as a category 4 storm. Winds are currently still at 85MPH. Terrebonne and Lafourche remain under mandatory evacuation orders. Those that choose to stay have a 6pm curfew tonight. Please be aware “the first 72 are on you.” If you stay, be sure you have enough supplies to last that time period without electricity.

Important information and telephone numbers for Terrebonne Parish can be found here:

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Ida was located near latitude 24.8 North, longitude 86.1 West. Ida is moving toward

the northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion should continue through late Sunday or early Monday, followed by a slower

northward motion on Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today and move

over the central Gulf of Mexico tonight and early Sunday. Ida is then expected to make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area on Sunday, and then move inland over portions of Louisiana or western Mississippi later on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. Weakening is expected after Ida makes landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft data is 984 mb (29.06 inches).