Ida’s winds begin to increase at 7am update

The 7am intermediate update shows Hurricane Ida’s wind speeds have increased to 85MPH.

Dangerous, destructive winds will occur where the eye wall comes onshore, right now between Terrebonne and St. Mary parishes. THe National Hurricane Center still has the system making landfall as a Category 4 with 140mph winds at landfall. Gusts above 150 will be experienced in parts of Terrebonne and St Mary Parishes.

At 7 a.m. CDT, the center of Hurricane Ida was located over the Gulf of Mexico about 440 miles (710 km) southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this general motion should continue through late Sunday or early Monday, followed by a slower northward motion on Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today and move over the central Gulf of Mexico tonight and early Sunday. Ida is then expected to make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area on Sunday, and then move inland over portions of Louisiana or western Mississippi later on Monday.