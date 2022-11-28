#IGiveCatholic gives the chance for patrons to give back to the community in ways that support programs and needs of local Catholic parish, schools, or ministries. #IGiveCatholic is Tuesday, November 29.

On Giving Tuesday, you can visit the #iGiveCatholic website to give back to any program or school that lies within your heart. Amy Ponson, Executive Director of The Catholic Foundation for South Louisiana, said “#iGiveCatholic has been one of the most successful programs for our parishes and schools in our diocese because it gives us an opportunity to promote a program or project that impacts our people and builds a community of Catholic’s together to all give on one day for the betterment of our community!” She also commented saying it gives our community the ability to select their parish or their favorite nonprofit to support on a giving day.

“Our people love to give to a specific project that we can touch, feel and be powerful for the entire community! In fact, our diocese has engaged more people and raised more money than most dioceses in the country, as top 10 performers for the past 5 years across our country or participating dioceses,” Ponson explained. “The people of our diocese are generous and incredibly supportive.”

This year, Vandebilt Catholic, along with all of the schools and church parishes which is more than 60 organizations locally, is participating in #iGiveCatholic. One specific program Vandebilt Catholic High School is seeking to raise funds for is its Academic Excellence Program (AE). The AE program is housed in the library and offers students an opportunity to receive tutoring, homework help, and a quiet area for study hall. Peer tutors and subject area teachers are available daily for concept clarification or homework help. This program impacts a huge portion of students, and Ponson said they are proud that the Catholic Schools provide specialty programs ensuring students receive a high-quality Catholic education for all.

Vandebilt President, Jeremy Gueldner, is passionate about the AE Program. He explained that the program teaches students how to manage time better and teaches them to prioritize their studies. Lunchtime used to be around 20 minutes and Gueldner explained students would rush to eat and there wasn’t much time to do anything else. Now, tutors and resources are available in the library during the 50 allotted minutes to study and get help if needed, and it teaches students how to manage their time, “For example,” Gueldner said, “A student still may take 20 minutes to eat, but that gives them 30 minutes to work on academics so that they can focus on extracurriculars after school, or be able to get that extra help if they don’t understand something.” Funds for Vandebilt from #iGiveCatholic will go directly to the AE program to support new furniture in the area.

*Captions for photos* rendering is designed by DDG and the furniture drawing is from KV Workspace.

Another organization part of #iGiveCatholic is the Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center (CPRC). CPRC offers free services to women for unplanned pregnancies such as pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, options counseling, prenatal education, sexual integrity education, and more. They serve women from St. James, St. Mary, Assumption, Terrebonne, and Lafourche Parishes. Donations to the CPRC will help the organization bring compassionate help and hope to women through an unprepared pregnancy, offer support and educational assistance in helping women and men make decisions for themselves and the unborn baby, present sexual abstinence as a positive lifestyle for singles, and provide the opportunity for healing and restoration to those who have been hurt by abortion and to present Jesus Christ as Healer and Savior of their lives.

On the #iGiveCatholic page, you can choose from 60 causes, each of them with a profile to learn more about what they need help with. Giving started on November 14, however, you can still give until Giving Tuesday which is Tuesday, November 29. To give to your favorite cause, click here to visit the website.