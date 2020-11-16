iGiveCatholic held on #GivingTuesday, December 1, 2020

Kick off the charitable season on #GivingTuesday, December 1, with #iGiveCatholic—a crowdfunding event that brings the Catholic community together to give thanks and give back. Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana is joining 39 other arch/dioceses, 15 national ministries and Catholic foundations across the country for the annual #iGiveCatholic campaign, a day held annually on #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and generosity.

“Over the past several years our Catholic community has embraced our church parishes and Catholic schools through #iGiveCatholic and has helped to raise over one million dollars for our local parishes and schools. Your generosity has helped us to replace roofs, build fences to keep our children safe at school, advance technology in the classrooms, and even build an adoration chapel. None of these things would have been possible without the prayers and generosity of our Catholic faithful,” said Bishop Shelton Fabre.

The diocesan #iGiveCatholic landing page lists all of the participating Catholic church parishes, schools and ministries. Each page is personalized with their mission, vision and individualized donate buttons to tell that organization’s story and raise funds for their particular project or need. The pages include a leaderboard updating total donations in real time, affording parishioners, alumni, parents and supporters the opportunity to track how their favorite parish, school or ministry is doing on the Giving Day. You can participate by making a minimum $25 online donation to your favorite organization or cause. Offline gifts in any amount are welcome and may be sent directly to the participating organizations. The Advance Giving Day phase began today, November 16, and runs through November 30.

Individuals can get involved, too, ensuring the success of their favorite parish, school or ministry by creating individual fundraising pages on behalf of the organization, or provide a gift that can be used to match other donations during the event!