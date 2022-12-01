iGiveCatholic Raises Over $1.76 Million for Local Catholic Ministries in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

The results of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux’s #iGiveCatholic are in! With over 2,300 donations from 1,917 donors to 59 organizations, a total of $1,762,607 was raised for our local community during the 24-hour online giving event held on #GivingTuesday (November 29, 2022). The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux raised the second-highest figure of all Louisiana dioceses and was ranked third nationally.

“The good and faith-filled people of our diocese are simply one of a kind with the most generous hearts in the world,” said Charlotte Bollinger, Chairwoman of the Board of the Catholic Foundation. “This year was our foundation’s sixth year to host #iGiveCatholic for the diocese and never in our wildest dreams did we ever think that we would engage almost 2,000 people to give more than $1.7M for our local parishes and schools. Our diocese may be small, but our faith and our hearts are as big as they come. From the entire board and team of the Catholic Foundation, thank you to every person who prayed for our success and helped to support their favorite ministry through #iGiveCatholic. You surely gave BIG and gave Catholic!”

The abundant generosity and powerful level of engagement were led by these three: