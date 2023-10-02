iGiveCatholic to be held on November 28

The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana is thrilled to announce the return of iGiveCatholic to the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on November 28, 2023. This highly anticipated annual online giving event brings together our generous community to support the various Catholic organizations, parishes, schools, and ministries that make a positive impact in our local area.

The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana, in partnership with the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, fully embraces the spirit of iGiveCatholic and is excited to host this year’s event for the 6th year in a row. It is with your prayers and support that more than $4.5M has been contributed through iGiveCatholic these past five years for the ministries within our diocese that you have selected. This day serves as an incredible opportunity for our Catholic community to come together and make a collective impact on the organizations that make a difference in the lives of many.

On November 28, 2023, supporters will be able to visit the iGiveCatholic website (houma-thibodaux.igivecatholic.org) and easily contribute to their favorite Catholic organizations within the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. Whether it is supporting a local parish, a school, a charitable ministry, or any other Catholic organization close to their hearts, donors will have the chance to make a meaningful difference with just a few clicks.

“The Catholic Foundation is honored to host this giving day for our diocese these past six years. iGiveCatholic gives our parishes, schools, and ministries an opportunity to engage their community and ask for prayers and support for specific projects that will benefit their local community. We are huge advocates for building up our local church and giving opportunities for all to engage in a unique way. Together, we can strengthen our community and ensure the continued growth and success of our Catholic organizations,” stated Amy Ponson, Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana.

To stay updated on the latest news and developments regarding iGiveCatholic in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, please visit our website at www.catholicfoundationsl.org or follow us on social media.