Immortalize your family now in support of Downtown Houma!

Le Petit Theatre of Historic Downtown Houma recently announced that local community members may now purchase personalized bricks to be included in a new plaza outside the theater.

Following a 1.8 million dollar renovation to the almost 85 year old theater in 2022, Le Petit Theatre board members are excited to open their 2023 season with a fresh look and new amenities– which will include an outdoor plaza located at the front of the theater. The plaza will include chairs and tables, and will serve as a great spot to relax before catching a show. Patrons and community members have been invited to purchase a personalized brick to be included in this new outdoor space, with all funds going towards the theater.

“Purchasing a brick for the new plaza is not only a great way to support Le Petit Theatre, but also a wonderful way to immortalize yourself or your family,” says board member Steve Crispino. “Especially if you are local, you know how special Downtown Houma is. Contributing to this project will help keep it lively.”

Le Petit Theatre is hosting a ribbon cutting this January 12 to celebrate their new renovations before beginning construction of the plaza. To purchase a brick for yourself, your family, or others, send an email to houmalittletheatre@gmail.com or contact Steve Crispino at (985) 790-3974.